Actor Bala announces plans to remarry amid ongoing controversies

Actor Bala has shared that he plans to remarry, but he hasn't revealed any details about his future bride. He mentioned that he intends to marry legally again and expressed concerns about ongoing attempts to take his wealth, which he estimates to be around Rs 250 crore. Bala emphasized that he would decide who would inherit his assets.

He also expressed feeling threatened by several individuals and has reported these concerns to the police. Recently, the conflict with his ex-wife has intensified. Bala, who divorced in 2019, claimed he has been denied the opportunity to see his daughter, stating that his rights as a father are being disregarded. This has sparked considerable public discussion. In response, his daughter publicly refuted claims that her father harasses her mother.

In light of these events, Bala addressed the situation in a video. He has also faced ongoing cyber attacks, and his ex-wife has responded to his remarks as well.

Meanwhile, Amrutha Suresh and her sister Abhirami Suresh have sought to clarify their own situation amid rising controversies on social media. They said, "Our lives should not be a topic of discussion. In a family without a father, it’s just my mother, my sister, my daughter, and me—four women. We wish to live peacefully and happily. Despite staying silent for so long, we have encountered cyber attacks that have impacted both our musical and personal lives. Please refrain from making statements about things we are not aware of. We don’t know if we can recover from any further incidents," they shared in a heartfelt social media post.