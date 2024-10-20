Mammootty’s classic 'Aavanazhi' to return to theatres in stunning 4K after 38 years

Mammootty’s classic film 'Aavanazhi' is making a return to theatres after 38 years. The film will be re-released in stunning 4K quality and is set to hit theatres on January 3, 2025. Fans are eagerly looking forward to this revival.

Originally released on September 12, 1986, 'Aavanazhi' was one of the biggest successes in Malayalam cinema history at that time.

Directed by I.V. Sasi and written by T. Damodaran, it opened to record-breaking initial collections. The film became the first Malayalam movie to complete 25 days in regular shows across 20 theatres, and it continued its theatrical run for over 100 days. It addressed contemporary social and political issues relevant to its era.

In addition to Mammootty's standout performance, the film showcased notable contributions from Geetha, Seema, Sukumaran, Captain Raju, Janardhanan, Jagannatha Varma, Innocent, Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair, Sreenivasan, and Sankaradi, all of whom played pivotal roles in its success. Recently, Mammootty's film 'Paleri Manikyam' was also re-released, adding to the excitement for fans of his work.