Actor-director Prithviraj recently made headlines when he asked Antony Perumbavoor for a helicopter on his birthday. Antony, who is co-producing Prithivaraj’s upcoming directorial ‘Empuraan’ featuring Mohanlal had shared a special birthday wish on Prithviraj’s Instagram page, where he wished the actor more success for his future endeavours. Prithviraj who thanked the producer reminded him about the helicopter, under the post. ‘Nandi. Aa helicopterintte karyam (Thanks. Also, the helicopter...),” he wrote. Now, the actor, jestingly revealed that Antony fulfilled his request and the helicopter arrived as promised, presumably for the movie shoot. Prithviraj also shared an amusing comment along with a photo of the two.

Prithviraj who is directing 'Empuraan', also plays Zayed Mazood in the movie. The makers introduced the character on the actor's birthday. “Forsaken by God…nurtured by the DEVIL! Zayed Masood The Emperor’s General. L2E EMPURAAN,” the caption read. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Lucifer' and features Mohanlal in the lead. Actor-screenwriter Murali Gopy has penned the script for the film. Currently, 'Empuraan' has completed over a hundred days of shooting, with the most recent filming taking place in Gujarat. The team has now wrapped up the shoot in Hyderabad and is en route to Thiruvananthapuram. Scenes featuring actors, including Mohanlal, were filmed in Gujarat.

Looking ahead, further filming is planned at international locations, including Dubai. The film is expected to release in March 2025. The first part, 'Lucifer,' premiered on March 28, 2019, and the team aims for Empuraan to follow suit with its release on the same date in 2025.