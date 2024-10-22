Sobhita Dhulipala shines in pre-wedding ceremony with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are preparing to exchange vows soon, and excitement is in the air. On Monday, Sobhita delighted fans by sharing stunning images from a recent pre-wedding ceremony. She captioned her post, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!” The intimate event took place in Vishakhapatnam.

During the ceremony, Sobhita dazzled in a silk saree featuring beautiful peach, gold, and green hues. Surrounded by her friends and family, she participated in traditional rituals, seeking blessings from her elders by touching their feet. A highlight of the ceremony was her role in grinding turmeric, a customary practice that holds significant meaning.

Previously, Nagarjuna had shared details about the couple's engagement on X, noting that it was a quick affair, prompted by an auspicious day. He emphasized their desire for an intimate celebration and mentioned that while wedding plans are still in the works, it won’t be happening right away. Rumours have emerged suggesting that the couple may be considering a December wedding at the Udaipur palace as a destination event, though no official confirmations have been made yet.