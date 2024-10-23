Actor Bala marries his relative, tying the knot for the fourth time

Bala has announced his fourth marriage, this time to Kokila, the daughter of his maternal uncle. The wedding took place at the Kaloor Pavakulam temple, attended by close family members and a few media representatives.

After the ceremony, Bala shared some personal insights with the media. “Kokila is my relative, and I wish my mother could have been here to celebrate with us. She’s 74 and in poor health, but she really wanted to attend. This marriage fulfils a dream that Kokila has held onto since her youth. We welcome any blessings from those who wish to give them. Although Kokila doesn’t speak Malayalam, she has been a great support to me as my health has improved over the past year.”

Bala's journey to this marriage has been complicated. He has previously been married to three women, including the well-known singer Amrutha Suresh, but those relationships did not work out. He was reportedly married to Chandana Sadasiva before his marriage to Amrutha. After his divorce from Amrutha, he married Dr. Elizabeth. Recently, Bala revealed that this new marriage is also a practical step to safeguard his assets, which are valued at Rs 250 crores.