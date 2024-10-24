Ex-wife's social media post stirs speculation following Bala's marriage

Actor Bala has recently tied the knot for a fourth time with his relative, Kokila. Meanwhile, a Facebook post shared by his ex-wife, Dr Elizebeth Udayan, has sparked speculation among netizens. Elizebeth, who isn’t very active on social media, posted a picture in which she is smiling happily. Interestingly, her post appeared shortly after Bala announced his intention to marry again.

Many comments supporting Elizebeth and expressing love have surfaced below her post. Her admirers believe that her decision to leave the actor was the right one, as toxic relationships should be rejected. Elizebeth, who currently works in Ahmedabad, has not been very active on social media, posting only the picture of her smiling at the camera. Meanwhile, singer Amrutha Suresh, another of Bala’s ex-wives, also shared a similar picture, prompting many opinions and comments below her post as well.

Bala and Elizebeth, who got married in September 2021, did not register their wedding legally. When Bala was hospitalized for a liver transplant, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary by cutting a cake in his hospital room. Elizebeth supported him during his recovery after the life-saving surgery, but what transpired between them afterwards remains unclear.

In an earlier interview, Bala asked that Elizebeth not be compared to anyone else, emphasizing her character. “Do not compare Elizebeth with anyone. I haven’t spoken about her in any interview, but now I will say that she is a pure soul with good character. I haven’t seen any other woman with such integrity as Elizebeth. However, she is not with me anymore, and I am not with her. It is my fate! Love is like a butterfly; it flits around, and we can’t catch it. I wouldn’t say anything negative about her, even if I die. She was with me when I was struggling. The audience loves her a lot. Elizebeth will be blessed in life,” Bala stated.