'Tarzan' TV series actor Ron Ely passes away. Daughter pens heartfelt note

Hollywood actor Ron Ely, who played the titular character in the popular 1960 television series 'Tarzan', has passed away. The actor was 86. Ron Ely’s daughter Kirsten confirmed the news and shared that her father passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on September 29. “The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known – and I have lost my dad,” she wrote.

“My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went.”

Kristen added: “The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person – there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him. I knew him as my dad – and what a heaven sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon.

She shared that her father was her world. “And what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny. He was stoic and sensitive. He was dynamic and powerful. He was my role model and inspiration. He was humble and inherently received respect – the respect he so deserved.

“My father’s life story was one of relentless perserverence, unending dedication to his family and friends, courage to do what was right, and willing sacrifice to facilitate the dreams of those he loved. It was also a story of joy and love – something everyone close to him had the privilege of experiencing. Once you knew my father’s love, the world grew to be a brighter and more meaningful place.”

(With IANS inputs)