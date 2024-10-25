Google honours KK with animated doodle on Bollywood debut anniversary

Google honoured the beloved Indian singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), on Friday with a special animated doodle to mark the anniversary of his Bollywood debut. It was on this day in 1996 that he first delighted audiences with his song 'Chhod Aaye Hum' from Gulzar's political thriller Maachis.

The doodle beautifully depicts KK standing with a microphone, capturing the essence of his passionate performances.

In their tribute, Google shared, 'This Doodle celebrates Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, a versatile playback singer who left an indelible mark on Indian music. He recorded songs in many languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati'.

KK's impressive career spanned over three decades, during which he recorded more than 500 songs in Hindi and over 200 in languages like Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. He is cherished for timeless hits such as 'Khuda Jaane', 'Ankhon Mein Teri', and 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai'. KK passed away on May 31, 2022, in Kolkata, shortly after performing at a concert.

His musical journey began in 1994 when he submitted a demo tape to a well-known artist, which led him to perform countless commercial jingles. Before stepping into Bollywood, he recorded nearly 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, showcasing his incredible talent and versatility.