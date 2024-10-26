'Gaganachari' silently makes its OTT debut; here's where you can watch it

'Gaganachari', starring Gokul Suresh, Anarkali Marikar, and Aju Varghese, has officially started streaming online after a successful run in theatres. The film, which has received widespread acclaim, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Kerala, the storyline unfolds amidst floodwaters and an impending alien invasion. Despite the dire circumstances, the conversations among the main characters evoke the nostalgia and sensibilities of Malayalam cinema from the 80s and 90s. The film also earned the Special Jury Award at the 2024 Kerala State Film Awards.

In an interview with Onmanorama, director Arun Chandu shared, “One of the main reasons I was inspired to create Gaganachari was my interest in working on a sci-fi project. Sci-fi films are typically large-scale productions, but I wanted to avoid placing a heavy burden on my producers or compromising the creative vision.”