Four Malayalam films to be screened at International Film Festival of India

Four Malayalam films will be screened in the feature section of the Indian Panorama at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will kickstart in Panaji, Goa on November 20. 'Aadujeevitham', 'Manjummel Boys', 'Level Cross' and 'Bramayugam' have been selected to screen at the festival.

'Manjummel Boys' will be one among the five mainstream movies of the 25 feature and 20 non-feature films under the Indian Panorama. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', directed by Randeep Hooda, is the opening film at the festival. The line-up of features film, selected from 384 entries, incudes 'Kerebete' (Kannada), 'Onko Ki Kothin' (Bengali), 'Karken' (Garo), 'Article 370' (Hindi), 'Srikanth' (Hindi), 'Aadujeevitham' (Malayalam), 'Raavsaaheb' (Marathi), 'Jigarthanda Double X' (Tamil) and '35 Chinna Katha Kaadu' (Telugu).

Besides, the five mainstream titles are – 'Karkhanu' (Gujarati), '12th Fail' (Hindi), 'Manjummel Boys' (Malayalam), 'Swargarath' (Assamese) and 'Kalki 2898 AD' (Telugu). Ladakhi-language film 'Ghar Jaisa Kuch' will be the opening non-feature film at the festival. Other titles include '6-A Akash Ganga' (Hindi), 'Amma's Pride' (Tamil), 'Batto Ka Bulbula' (Haryanvi), 'Chanchisoa' (Garo), 'Flanders Di Zameen Vich' (Punjabi) and 'Google Matrimony' (English).