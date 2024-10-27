Rules for everyone: Netizens call out hypocrisy after Diljit Dosanjh's gurudwara visit

After an exciting global tour, singer Diljit Dosanjh has returned to India for his highly anticipated 'Dil-luminati' concerts. However, his arrival sparked some controversy almost immediately. Diljit was seen visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi, accompanied by a large team of photographers and videographers, despite the fact that photography is banned inside the premises.

On the eve of his concert in Delhi, Diljit sought blessings at Bangla Sahib. During his visit, he was surrounded by his management team, security, and numerous photographers. His team later shared a polished video of the visit on Instagram, which drew criticism from netizens.

Many people took to social media to voice their objections, accusing the gurudwara management of hypocrisy. They pointed out that while ordinary devotees are often reprimanded for using their phones, the same rules seemed to be overlooked for the celebrity. One user expressed frustration, saying, "If we use our phones to take photos, the sevadaars snatch them away at Bangla Sahib, but Diljit paaji is allowed to record a video in the entire gurudwara?!"

Another user echoed this sentiment, highlighting the inconsistency in enforcement. They mentioned their own experiences, saying, "I'm a big fan of Diljit, but we've faced a lot of mistreatment when visiting Bangla Sahib. We aren’t even allowed to sit quietly, and capturing photos is another matter entirely. If the rules are strict, they should apply to everyone equally. If photography isn't allowed, it should be strictly enforced for all."