Tovino Thomas celebrates 12 years and 50 films in Malayalam cinema

Tovino Thomas recently shared his excitement about hitting a major milestone in his career—12 years in the film industry! Over this time, he has been part of 50 films, taking on a wide range of roles from leading characters to villains. To celebrate, he posted a compilation video showcasing clips from his various projects.

In his heartfelt message, Tovino expressed, “12 years, 50 movies... and a heart full of gratitude! I want to thank all the filmmakers, producers, cast, and crew I've worked with over the years. And a huge shoutout to my amazing audience—your love and support mean everything to me. From being an aspiring actor to where I am today, I couldn't have done it without you! Here’s to more great stories together!”

Tovino made his debut in Malayalam cinema with 'Prabhuvinte Makkal', directed by Sajeevan Anthikad, back in 2012. The next year, he really made a splash by playing a negative character in Dulquer Salmaan's 'ABCD'. Since then, he’s become a well-known name in the industry. His role in 'Mayaanadhi', directed by Aashiq Abu, was a turning point that showcased his talent.

In recent years, Tovino has kept the momentum going with hits like 'Minnal Murali' and 'Thallumaala'. Right now, he’s riding high on the success of his latest film, 'ARM', proving that he’s truly made his mark in Malayalam cinema.