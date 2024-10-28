Innocent’s wife Alice still grieving over actor's demise

Alice, the wife of actor Innocent who passed away in 2023, is yet to come to terms with the actor’s demise. Alice, in a recent interview, said she has no yet recovered from the shock and finds it difficult to watch the actor’s films after his passing. Innocent deeply loved his wife, which was evident from his interviews. The actor would mention Alice in every interview.

For her, the past one-and-a-half years without Innocent, felt like an era for her. “Sometimes, I get the feeling that Innocent is sitting on a chair. But when I look again, I realize the chair is empty. We still have not come to terms with the loss. I cry whenever I remember the sweet moments I spent with him,” she said.

Alice also said that she becomes emotional when a movie featuring Innocent appears on TV. “So, I avoid watching television. The only time I switch on the TV is during the holy mass from 9.30 to 10.30 in the morning,” she said. Since Innocent's death, his grandchildren Innu and Anna takes turns sleeping with Alice. “If it’s Innu for a week, Alice will give me company the next week. Once, I asked them why they sleep with me and their reply was, ‘when grandpa’s condition became bad, he told us to look after you if he died. He told us not to make you sad.’

For many months, Alice only wore black-coloured clothes. “For several months, I wore only black-coloured clothes and gave away my silk saris to visitors who were close to me. I now wear clothes of other colour because my children disapprove otherwise, but I still prefer black,” she said.