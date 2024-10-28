Nayanthara's kind gesture at product launch event is winning hearts

South Indian beauty Nayanthara recently was in Mumbai for the launch of the latest product Skinderalla by her skincare brand 9Skin. As the session came to an end, the superstar noticed there were three girls who were eagerly waiting to click a selfie with her. Soon enough, Nayanthara asked her assistant to bring the girls to the stage and even invited them to take selfies. As the girls left, the anchor remarked: 'Nayanthara has made your day, year or even a decade.”

The actor launched her brand 9Skin in September last year. The skincare brand has a range of products, from booster oil to ant-aging serum, night and day creams. Nayanthara recently addressed the speculations regarding her physical transformation, especially her face over the years. The actor, while speaking to Mumbai-based Hauterrfly, said she has undergone several weight fluctuations, which directly reflected on her cheeks. She elaborated that people can 'pinch me, burn me and you will know there is no plastic'.