TV actors Kris Venugopal and Divya Sreedhar get married in private ceremony

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2024 03:16 PM IST
Kris and Divya got married in Guruvayoor. Photo: Instagram

Television actors Kris Venugopal and Divya Sreedhar got married at a private function in Guruvayoor on Tuesday. The duo worked together in the serial 'Patharamattu' following which they proceeded with the marriage plans. Divya said it was Kris who proposed to her. “When Kris told me he wanted to get married, I was not sure. He was in a different league altogether. However, he was convinced that he only wanted to marry me,” said Divya.

The actor who is known mostly for playing negative shades of characters in Malayalam serials said her children – a son and daughter – were on board when she discussed about her marriage with Kris. “They are happy. Now, they have a father,” she said.
Kris who is a published author, voice artist and actor, who has worked both in serials and films, including 'Pullu Rising' and 'Sambhavasthalathu Ninnum'. Divya is a prominent serial actor and has worked in several project.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT