Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ locks OTT release date

The Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’, which did good business in theatres is all set for its OTT release. The movie directed by Jithin Laal revolves around three characters – Kelu, Maniyan and Ajayan – all played by Tovino Thomas, and a small village determined to protect a sacred idol. Read review. Tovino’s performance as the three characters, especially Maniyan, received widespread critical acclaim.

The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark just weeks after the movie’s release in theatres. Now, the movie is all set to start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 8. Jithin also said the movie will be available in theatres for some more days. He shared details of the film’s OTT release on Instagram stories. “Our movie ARM, will be streaming exclusively on Disney+Hotstar from November 8. but for those who want the full cinematic experience, ARM will also be available in stunning 3D maximum days. Whether you choose the comfort of your home or thrill of the big screen, the adventure awaits,” he wrote. Apart from Tovino, the film stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Krithi Shetty, Basil Joseph, among others.