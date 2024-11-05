Kerala Film Producers Association expels Sandra Thomas for violating norms

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2024 11:09 AM IST Updated: November 05, 2024 11:17 AM IST
Sandra Thomas locked horns with film producers' body in the past. Photo: Facebook

Sandra Thomas has been removed from the Kerala Film Producers Association for allegedly violating norms of the association. The producers association sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office claiming that the 'Little Hearts' producer had filed a false case against the members of the executive body.

Ernakulam Central Police recently registered a case against nine office bearers of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) over a complaint of alleged misbehaviour registered by a woman colleague. The complaint included the names of top producers in the industry, including Listin Stephen, B Rakesh, and Anto Joseph. The producer had filed the complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to investigate sexual assault cases in the Malayalam film industry. According to her, the accused misbehaved, attempting to outrage her modesty after inviting her to resolve a production-related dispute.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT