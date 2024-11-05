Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber get married again, say 'I do' in front of their kids

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband of 13 years Daniel Weber renewed their wedding vows in Maldives recently. The actor shared photos and video of the special moment, which was witnessed by her three children Noah, Ashar and Nisha. Sunny was decked in a beautiful, white gown while Daniel wore a white shirt and loose fitting pants for the occasion.

"For the first time, we got married was in front of God, family and friends. This time, we got married just the five of us with more and time between us. You re still the love of my life and will forever be the one for me! I love you,” she wrote, under the photos. She later posted a video of the event, where she could be seen walking on the beach towards her husband.

“To my darling husband Daniel Weber, this is truly a moment we will never forget! I love you,” she shared. Sunny had revealed she married Daniel in 2011 with whom she shares three children. Noah and Ashar are twins born through surrogacy, while their elder child Nisha, was adopted by her parents in 2017. The family now stays at a penthouse in Andheri West, Mumbai.