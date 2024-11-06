Mallika Sukumaran turns 70; Prithviraj wishes his mother 'stays 16 forever'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 06, 2024 10:27 AM IST
Mallika Sukumaran with her family. Photo: Instagram/ @supriyamenonprithviraj

Actors Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran celebrated the seventieth birthday of their mother, veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran, along with their family members in Kochi on Monday. Those present at the celebrations held in Mallika’s apartment included Indrajith’s wife, actor Poornima, their children Prarthana and Nakshatra; Prithviraj’s spouse, film producer Supriya and their daughter Alankritha.
Sharing the photos of the event on Instagram, Prithviraj wished his mother, “Happy birthday to the youngest member of the family. May you forever be 16 Amma!” along with red heart emojis.

The post became viral in no time as Mallika Sukumaran’s family photos with her sons, daughters-in-law and granddaughters are rarely shared on social media. Fans, colleagues and friends soon greeted the senior actor on her birthday.
In one photo, Malllika was seen sitting with Poornima and Supriya, while Prithviraj and Indrajith stood side-by-side along with their children. Another photo had Alankritha, fondly called Ally, on Mallika’s lap. Ally attracted the most attention on social media as Prithviraj and Supriya do not often share her photos.

