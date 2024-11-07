Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' teaser unveiled on his 70th birthday, release date confirmed

Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are set to join forces once again for the much-anticipated film Thug Life, which will hit theatres on June 5, 2025. The big reveal came on November 7, coinciding with Kamal’s birthday, when the team dropped an electrifying teaser that instantly got fans buzzing.

Kamal shared the exciting news with his followers on X (formerly Twitter), posting a message that read, “Every role is an evolution, every film a journey. #ThugLife (sic).” The teaser poster features Kamal in a striking new look—long hair, a full beard, and a fierce presence—offering fans a glimpse of the transformation he’s undergone for the role. Silambarasan TR also makes an appearance in the poster, hinting at the significant role he plays in the film.

Filming for Thug Life wrapped up in September, marking the end of a long journey for the actor and director, who reunite for this project after 35 years. The film, which began shooting in January, is a period gangster drama and is expected to feature Kamal Haasan in multiple roles.

The star-studded cast includes Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, Abhirami Gopikumar, and others. Ravi K Chandran is handling the cinematography, while the music for the film is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman.