YouTuber Arjyou and Aparna Premraj tie the knot in intimate ceremony

YouTuber Arjun Sundaresan and presenter and model Aparna Premraj have tied the knot. The wedding was an intimate affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance. The couple later shared glimpses from their special day by posting wedding photos on their social media accounts.

Arjun, who is widely recognized as Arjyu, gained viral fame on social media with his series of roasting videos. Recently, he made headlines again by revealing his relationship with Aparna, confirming that they are in love. This announcement came as a surprise to many of their colleagues. Aparna, in turn, shared photos with Arjun on her social media to confirm the news of their relationship.

Aparna, a popular presenter, is best known for hosting the podcast show 'Unfiltered by Aparna' on her YouTube channel.