Navya Nair opens up about nightmares that disrupt her sleep

Navya Nair recently opened up about her struggle with nightmares that often disrupt her sleep. She shared that she has been experiencing these vivid and frightening dreams since childhood, and they frequently prevent her from getting a restful night. Navya chose to talk about this openly in her vlog, hoping that sharing her experiences might help others who face similar issues.

Describing her experiences, Navya said, “I often fall asleep only to wake up from terrifying dreams. Sometimes, I wake with a start, and even if I wash my face and try to go back to sleep, it feels like I’m slipping back into the same nightmare. The fear lingers, and I can’t fall asleep again. If I wake up around two in the morning because of these dreams, I end up staying awake. I usually try to read something or watch videos on my phone to pass the time because I’m too scared to sleep again. Only when daylight comes do I feel comfortable enough to drift off. There’s a sense that the darkness is gone, and with it, the fear.

She described one particularly haunting dream: “I’m trapped in an imaginary world with only cliffs, sand, and rocks around me. My mother, father, Lalettan (Mohanlal), Prithviraj, and cinematographer P. Sukumar are there too. There’s a strange creature around us—it has a body covered in bubbles, with bulging black eyes, and when it opens its mouth, you see triangular teeth. It looks demonic, and it’s specifically after me. Sukuettan (P. Sukumar), Raju Chettan (Prithviraj), and Lalettan come to save me from it. Talking about it now feels funny, but in the dream, it’s genuinely terrifying,” Navya shared.