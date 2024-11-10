Prabhas’ look from 'Kannappa' leaked; team offers Rs 5 lakh reward to catch perpetrator

Prabhas has a packed lineup of upcoming films, one of which includes a cameo in Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu. While details about Prabhas’ role have been kept under wraps, his look was recently leaked on X (formerly Twitter). The leak caused quite a stir, prompting the production house to release a statement asking fans not to share the image and offering a reward for any information leading to the person responsible.

In their response, 24 Frames Factory, the production house behind Kannappa, expressed their disappointment. They highlighted the years of dedication and hard work that have gone into creating the film, which has been in production for over eight years. “After two years of intense production, our team is committed to delivering a film of unparalleled quality and passion. It is with deep sadness that we recently discovered a work-in-progress image from the film had been stolen and leaked without authorization,” the statement read.

The production company is taking the matter very seriously. To ensure justice, they’ve announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who can help identify the culprit. "We are determined to uncover how this leak occurred and are exploring options to file a police complaint to hold those responsible accountable," they added.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa tells the story of a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Akshay Kumar.