Kamal Haasan wants fans to drop ‘Ulaganayakan’ title, issues note

Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan has announced his decision to renounce titles, including ‘Ulaganayakan’, that were bestowed on him by his fans and colleagues. In a letter addressed to his fans on X, Kamal Haasan said the art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow.

“I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling, and I have been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me. The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audience who make it what it is -- a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich and ever-evolving stories. It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes. I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of film fraternity, party cadre and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH.

Thank you again for your gesture of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us-- the lovers of this beautiful art form,” he wrote.