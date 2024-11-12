Prithviraj gets the handshake, Basil gets the meme; Tovino’s hilarious response goes viral

During the award ceremony of the Super League Kerala Football Tournament, a lighthearted moment involving actor Basil Joseph and a playful response from Tovino Thomas has become a viral sensation on social media. In the inaugural season's final match, Calicut FC triumphed over Forca Kochi to win the championship. Both Prithviraj, one of the owners of Forca Kochi, and Basil, the official brand ambassador for Calicut FC, attended the match.

At the ceremony, as Basil extended his hand to shake hands with a Forca Kochi player, the player inadvertently skipped over him and instead greeted Prithviraj. Slightly embarrassed, Basil discreetly withdrew his hand, hoping the moment had gone unnoticed. However, a video capturing the incident quickly spread online and turned into a popular meme.

The moment gained even more attention when Tovino Thomas chimed in with a laughing emoji in the video’s comments. Basil replied, “Are you trying to get revenge?” to which Tovino playfully responded, “Karma is a beach.” The humorous exchange added fuel to the viral clip.

This incident echoes a previous, similar episode where Basil had teased Tovino at the pooja ceremony for Tovino’s new film. In that instance, as Tovino extended his hand to receive the aarti, the priest inadvertently missed him. Basil, witnessing the scene, couldn’t help but laugh and tease Tovino, and the video of that incident had also gone viral at the time.

These light-hearted interactions have only added to the camaraderie and public affection for the actors, with fans enjoying their playful banter.