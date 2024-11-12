Relive the magic of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho': The beloved SRK classic re-releases this month

The iconic film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, is set for a grand re-release in theatres this month. Dharma Productions shared the exciting news on social media, announcing that Nikhil Advani's beloved romantic comedy will be back on the big screen starting November 15. In their post, Dharma Productions wrote, “‘Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai’, hone wala ab kamaal hai! #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies!”

Karan Johar, who wrote the story for the film, also re-shared Dharma’s post on his Instagram stories, adding the movie’s title track to the video. 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' also stars Saif Ali Khan in a key role, with Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Irani in supporting roles.

Released on November 28, 2003, the film remains a beloved classic, remembered for its peppy tracks and SRK’s chemistry with Preity Zinta. The story follows Naina Kapoor (Preity Zinta), an MBA student in New York, who falls in love with her terminally ill neighbor, Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan). Despite his declining health, Aman is determined to ensure Naina’s happiness after he is gone. To achieve this, he decides to bring her together with his best friend, Rohit (Saif Ali Khan), even at the cost of his own feelings.

Shah Rukh Khan’s unforgettable confession, “I love you very much, Naina,” as he reads from a blank diary, remains etched in fans’ hearts. In 2020, Karan Johar celebrated 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'’s 20th anniversary with a heartfelt video, featuring a compilation of the film’s most memorable moments. He shared, “This film has been such an emotional journey for me and, perhaps, for all of us, as I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar star cast together with a story that has beating hearts, it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' still beat strong within everyone’s hearts. For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of within the Dharma family, and it feels surreal to feel his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even today.”

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' received multiple awards, including two National Film Awards, cementing its legacy as a cherished film in Indian cinema.

(With IANS inputs)