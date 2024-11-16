Tamil superstar Nayanthara has issued an open letter to actor and producer Dhanush, claiming that his personal rivalry against her and her husband Vignesh Sivan has affected her upcoming wedding documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’.

The actor, on Instagram, stated that Dhanush demanded Rs 10 crore as damages for using ‘three seconds’ of the behind-the-scenes videos from Dhanush’s film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in the documentary trailer. Nayanthara said the videos are already available on social media sites and the portions used in their documentary were shot on personal cameras.

She also alleged that Dhanush kept declining their multiple requests for the use of some songs, visual cuts and even photographs from the film. “The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn’t just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This Netflix documentary about me, my life, my love and marriage includes clips of many of my industry well-wishers who have graciously contributed and memories from multiple films, but sadly does not include the most special and important film, 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests,” the letter said.

She further wrote: "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today."