Leading actors and directors in Malayalam cinema, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nazriya, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Geethu Mohandas have offered support to Nayanthara who slammed Dhanush in a strongly worded open letter posted on her social media handle. Parvathy posted fire and love emojis, extending her support, while sharing the letter along with the post. Nayanthara has also liked Parvathy’s comment. Isha Talwar said she felt immense respect to the actor for speaking up.

“You have in fact highlighted a major issue. Artists, especially heroines, have no rights over intellectual property. I believe that this is the best time to facilitate an institutional change that allows actresses to function like a share owner rather than an employee on contract,” said Gayathri Shankar.

Malayali actors like Anupama Parameswaran, Gouri G Kishan, Anju Kurien, Aiswarya Lekshmi and Nazriya have also expressed support to Nayanthara. Among them, Anupama Parameswaran, Aiswarya Lekshmi, Nazriya and Parvathy have shared screen space with Dhanush.

The open letter, in which Nayanthara has made some serious allegations against Dhanush, has shocked the cinema industry. Nayanthara claimed that Dhanush denied her permission to use footage from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her wedding documentary which will be streamed on Netflix. She said that Dhanush had sent her a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore in damages for using three seconds of BTS clip from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary trailer.