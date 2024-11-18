Actor Bala has been making headlines recently for his tumultuous relationships with his former wives and fourth marriage to Tamil Nadu resident Kokila. Now, the actor has revealed that he is leaving Kochi, which had been his home for several years, to start his new life with Kokila. The actor's wife currently resides in Tamil Nadu. Taking to social media, he wrote: Thankyou, everyone! We were in Kochi as a family all this time. Today I left Kochi!! It was important for me to inform those who have loved me.. Expressing gratitude from the bottom of my heart!! Dears, you should also love my Kokila the same way you loved me.... Temporarily relocating for a comfortable life for my family,for my health. I have no grudge against anyone, let everyone be happy!!.”

Bala and Kokila got married in an intimate function held at Kaloor Pavakulam temple, which was attended by close family members and a few media representatives, on October 23. Kokila, who has known Bala since she was a child, is also the actor's relative. Bala shared that Kokila had been a great support to him even as he suffered from health issues.

Bala's journey to this marriage has been complicated. He had previously been married to three women, including the well-known singer Amrutha Suresh, but those relationships did not work out. He was reportedly married to Chandana Sadasiva before his marriage to Amrutha. After his divorce from Amrutha, he married Dr. Elizabeth. Recently, Bala revealed that this new marriage is also a practical step to safeguard his assets, which are valued at Rs 250 crores.