Producer Suresh Kumar has confirmed the wedding of his daughter, Keerthy. The ceremony is scheduled for next month in Goa. The groom, Antony Thattil, is a businessman based in Kochi. According to Suresh Kumar, the couple has known each other since their higher secondary school days.

“Keerthy and Antony have been acquainted since her Plus Two days. Antony owns businesses in both Kerala and Chennai. We are currently finalising the wedding date. The ceremony will be held next month in Goa, in the presence of close family and friends,” Suresh Kumar shared with Manorama Online.

Reports about Keerthy's relationship and wedding began circulating on social media recently. However, neither Keerthy nor her family had officially confirmed the news until now. It is reported that Keerthy and Antony have been in a relationship for nearly 15 years.

Keerthy is the youngest daughter of producer Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka Suresh Kumar. She made her acting debut alongside Mohanlal in the Priyadarshan-directed film 'Geethanjali'. Since then, she has expanded her career into other South Indian languages, becoming a prominent actress.

She won the National Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in the Telugu film 'Mahanati'. Currently, Keerthy is preparing for her Bollywood debut with the film 'Baby John'. The news of her wedding comes amidst her professional advancements.

Keerthy had previously hinted at being in a relationship during some interviews but refrained from sharing details about her partner. Fans were taken by surprise upon learning about her long-term relationship with Antony Thattil through the wedding announcement.

When asked about her love life and marriage in the past, Keerthy often offered a cryptic, “I’m not single.” Despite gaining significant media attention, Keerthy chose to keep her relationship private. Now, this long-standing love story is set to culminate in marriage.