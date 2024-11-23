As the much-awaited re-release of Mammootty’s iconic film 'Vallyettan' draws near, the newly launched 4K remastered trailer has taken social media by storm. Originally released on September 10, 2000, 'Vallyettan' is set to make a triumphant return to theatres on November 29, remastered in stunning 4K Dolby Atmos. The trailer, which has become the most-viewed re-release teaser within 24 hours and is trending online, has reignited nostalgia for Mammootty’s unforgettable portrayal of Arakkal Madhavanunni.

Fans who eagerly awaited the trailer after the teaser release are thrilled to revisit the film’s iconic moments, with the promise of experiencing them anew on the big screen with enhanced visuals and sound. From gripping action sequences to impactful dialogues, 'Vallyettan' is ready to deliver the same magic that made it a blockbuster 24 years ago.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, written by Ranjith, and produced by Baiju Ambalakkara under Ambalakkara Films, the banner that originally produced 'Vallyettan', the film’s re-release is a labour of love for fans who have cherished its legacy. The remastered version is being presented by Matinee Now, ensuring that every beat, dialogue, and action sequence comes alive with unparalleled clarity and impact.

Upon its initial release, the movie was a massive box office success, celebrated for its engaging narrative, powerful performances, and unforgettable heroism. The film’s legacy has only grown over time, and its re-release promises to be a cinematic event that rekindles old memories while captivating a new generation of viewers.

'Vallyettan' boasts a stellar cast, headlined by Mammootty in one of his most charismatic roles as Arakkal Madhavanunni, a character that set new standards for heroism in Malayalam cinema. The ensemble includes Shobana, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Mani, Manoj K. Jayan, Poornima Indrajith, N.F. Varghese, Innocent, Vijayakumar, and Sudheesh.

The film is further elevated by its iconic villains, portrayed by Sai Kumar and N.F. Varghese, whose performances added depth and drama, keeping audiences glued to their seats.

With its grand re-release on November 29, 'Vallyettan' promises to be just as thrilling and heartwarming as it was two decades ago. Fans can look forward to reliving the indomitable spirit of Arakkal Madhavanunni, now remastered in 4K Dolby Atmos for an unparalleled cinematic experience.