Actor Bala recently shared that he is now completely happy after relocating from Kochi. He explained that when Kokila first entered his life, she had many doubts and fears, but all of that changed once they moved to Vaikom. Bala spoke about his feelings during a visit to a temple in Vaikom, where he expressed his thoughts to the media.

"Now, I am happy. When I was in Kochi, I faced many problems. When Kokila came into my life, she had a lot of doubts and fears. But everything changed when we moved to Vaikom. I don’t invite anyone to Vaikom. I am living in an entirely different world now. I have a concern, though—it's not something serious, nor does it involve counting or calculating. For all these years, I loved you all so much, but in an instant, I became a stranger. Here, it’s different," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bala went on to describe his love for his new surroundings. "I really like this place. It’s a village area, and there’s no city noise. Here, I’m building a school, helping many patients, and supporting the people of Kudumbashree. No matter where we set foot, it should be a good place," he added.

The actor also emphasized his good intentions, stating, "I am a good person, but not perfect. I have never asked anyone for a certificate, nor have I wronged anyone. I have always tried to do good for everyone."