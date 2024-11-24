The producers of Unni Mukundan's upcoming film 'Marco' have decided to change the vocals of the promo song that was recently released. The song, titled 'Blood', was initially sung by noted singer Dabzee. However, the track received negative feedback from the audience, with many pointing out that Dabzee's voice did not suit the song. As a result, the producers chose to rerelease the song with a different singer.

The new version of 'Blood' is now sung by Santhosh Venky, who gained recognition for his energetic renditions of songs from 'KGF'. The crew mentioned that they were able to release the revised version quickly because Santhosh Venky had already recorded the song earlier. They expressed excitement over the positive response the new version of the song has received from the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role. The film also features an ensemble cast including Siddique, Jagadish, Anson Paul, Kabir Duhan Singh, Abimanyu Thilakan, Yukti Thareja, and several newcomers. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur. Marco is produced by Shereef Muhammad under the banners of Cubes Entertainment and Unni Mukundan Films.