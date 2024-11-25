Actor Ranbir Kapoor, attending the 55th edition of IFFI in Goa, recalled his first meeting with actress-wife Alia Bhatt. He shared that during their initial interaction, she had asked him, “Who is Kishore Kumar?” Reflecting on this moment, Ranbir remarked, “It’s the circle of life... people get forgotten, and new artists emerge. I think it’s important to remember our roots.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai in April 2022. Later that year, in November, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha. During the IFFI event, the actor also discussed his love for the song 'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe' from the 1959 film 'Anari', which featured his grandfather, Raj Kapoor. He said, “‘Kisi Ki Muskuraahato'n Pe Ho Nisaar’ is one of my favourite songs.” Ranbir, in conversation with Rahul Rawail, who had assisted Raj Kapoor, shared that it was the first song he played for his two-year-old daughter, Raha. “In fact, it is the first song that I made my daughter Raha hear. I'm an 80s kid, and this song is my anthem,” he added.

The film 'Anari', a comedy directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, starred Raj Kapoor, Nutan, Motilal, and Lalita Pawar. It was one of the rare films in which Lalita Pawar portrayed a positive role, and Motilal took on a character with shades of grey. The movie tells the story of a poor young man who, after being employed by a wealthy man who admires his honesty, becomes a suspect in a woman's murder case and must prove his innocence. The film was later remade in Tamil as 'Pasamum Nesamum' (1964) and in Turkish as 'Derbeder' (1960) and 'Enayi' (1974).

Looking ahead, Ranbir is reportedly set to star in 'Dhoom 4' and is currently preparing for 'Love And War', a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

(With IANS inputs)