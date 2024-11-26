Actor Divya Prabha who plays Anu, a young, spirited Malayali nurse in Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' has become the latest target of cyber abuse, after a nude scene from the film, which is currently playing in theatres, was leaked online. The actor, who was speaking from the sets of director Thamar KV's upcoming film in Dubai, told Onmanorama, that she had anticipated such a response from a section of the audience. “It is really pathetic. However, I had anticipated such a response from a section of the people in Kerala even when I signed up for the role. We are a community that celebrates filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos and even the actress who won the Oscar for her work in the film. But we are intolerant to Malayali women doing such roles,” she said.

However, she praised the new crop of audience, especially Gen Z men. “I am glad to see there were people, especially men, who opposed the act. This shows there is a lot of hope in the present generation. Those who shared the leaked videos comprise 10 per cent of the population and I don't understand their mindset,” she said and added that the film received Censor Board approval, which is the only thing that matters. "Malayalis were also part of the Central Board, which gave us the approval," she said.

“As an actor, I do scripts I am convinced about and I was totally convinced about my character in 'All We Imagine As Light'. Some people criticised me saying that I did the nude scene for fame. I have won several awards and have also been part of critically-acclaimed movies. I don't think I need to strip naked to be earn fame,” she added.

'All We Imagine As Light', which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival released in theatres on November 22. The film features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon in lead roles.