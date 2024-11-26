The Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager', starring Aditya Roy Kapur, did not secure a win at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The show was bested by the French series 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' (Drops of God) in the Best Drama Series category.

Also featuring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, 'The Night Manager' was the only Indian show nominated across 14 categories. The nominations were announced on September 19 by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, the series is an adaptation of both John le Carré's novel and the British TV series, which starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.

The award ceremony took place on Monday night in New York and was hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das, who won an International Emmy the previous year for his stand-up special 'Landing'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner for Best Drama Series was announced on the International Emmy Awards’ official X page: "The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to 'Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]' Produced by Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Televisions / Hulu Japan #iemmyWIN."

Other nominees in the category included 'The Newsreader - Season 2' from Australia and 'Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido' (Season 2) from Argentina.

'Delhi Crime' season one, led by Shefali Shah, remains the only Indian series to win an International Emmy in the Best Drama Series category (2020).

Nominees for the 2024 International Emmys hailed from countries such as Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Japan, and Germany. Other categories included Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie/Mini-Series, and Kids’ Programming (Animation, Factual, and Live-Action).

In a historic moment, Vir Das became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards ceremony in 2024.