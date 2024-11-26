Nayanthara's twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, have surprised everyone with their adorable rendition of the song 'Thangamey' from the film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. The video, shared by their father Vignesh Shivan on his Instagram page, shows the family joyfully singing the song together. 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', directed by Vignesh Shivan, is a hit film featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Along with the video, Vignesh shared a heartwarming caption: "Aadaddaddadda.., my Uyir and Ulag," expressing his love and affection for his twins. The video quickly went viral, with many people taking to social media to praise Uyir and Ulag for their adorable performance. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are known for sharing glimpses of their children only on special occasions, making this moment even more cherished by their fans.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' continues to linger. Producer of the film, Dhanush had previously raised concerns over the inclusion of a BTS scene from the film in a wedding documentary. He accused Nayanthara of using the footage without proper authorization and demanded compensation of 10 crore rupees from Nayanthara and Vignesh. In response, Nayanthara addressed the issue by releasing a three-page open letter. This controversy has sparked widespread discussions, especially about Nayanthara's documentary, which has now become a hot topic of debate.