While Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ has garnered attention worldwide for its poetic storytelling and brilliant performances, a section of the audience in Kerala seems to be fixated on trivialities. For them, the movie has been reduced to a meaningless discourse about the reflection of the lead actor's (Divya Prabha) bosom or the leaked lovemaking scene.

Recently, a video clip featuring Divya —who plays Anu, a free-spirited Malayali nurse —was recorded during a screening in Kerala and circulated online. Commenting on the incident, the actor admitted she had anticipated such a response from the local audience but said it was still disheartening. “In Kerala, moviegoers struggle to understand art and the artist. In other states and countries, people focus more on the art. Here, nudity is still taken out of context and sensationalised.

"I find it surprising because the Malayali film community celebrates filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos and actors like Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for her work in 'Poor Things.' But we are intolerant when it comes to Malayali women taking on such roles,” she remarked. Divya expressed hope, however, in the growing opposition among Malayali youngsters against this trend. “This shows there’s a lot of promise in the current generation. Those sharing the leaked videos are just 10 per cent of the population, and I don’t understand their mindset,” she added.

Although Malayalis are known for accepting bold and diverse subjects, their approach to sexual content in art and independent films has often been questionable. In 2015, a group of Malayali delegates attending the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram caused an uproar when they were denied access to filmmaker Gaspar Noé’s erotic 3D film ‘Love.’ Similarly, in 1997, a crowd of IFFK 'delegates' stormed the Kairali theatre in Thiruvananthapuram just to catch a glimpse of Deepa Mehta’s controversial film ‘Fire,’ one of the first Indian movies to portray lesbian love.

Director Shruthi Sharanyam of ‘B 32 Muthal 44 Vare’ pointed out that nudity, though taboo in public life due to strict moral standards, has been an integral part of Indian art for centuries. According to her, nudity has long been a part of art, but its reception in modern society remains fraught due to strict moral standards.“Cyber space has become a double-edged sword for artists,” she explained. “On one hand, it has provided a subaltern platform for open discussions on art and body politics. On the other, it has fostered puritanism and narrow-mindedness in the extreme. There is no middle ground.

"Some people fail to understand the nudity of a character as an art form, instead reducing it to sexual aspects for celebration or criticism,” she observed. She pointed out that some people struggle to appreciate and comprehend nudity as an artistic expression, focusing solely on its sexual connotations. However, Sruthi suggested that while one cannot avoid cyberspace, one can choose to ignore its negativity.

Kani Kusruti, acclaimed for her fearless performances, including her role in the award-winning film 'Biriyaani,' also addressed perceptions of nudity in art. “It’s futile to engage with those who celebrate nudity for the wrong reasons. While a child can be taught to respect art and people, changing the mindset of adults who engage in such behaviour is nearly impossible. The best response is to simply disregard them,” she said.



Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N Karun emphasised that perceptions of nudity are subjective and shaped by individual standards of thought. “We need to redefine our perspectives on several aspects, including how we view nudity,” he stated.

Filmmaker Prasanth Vijay added that this issue is not unique to Kerala and warned artists against assuming such scenes won’t be taken out of context. “Even filmmakers anticipate this. Ultimately, what matters is the artist’s conviction. I recall a friend who was offered a role involving nude and intimate scenes in a Malayalam film. Although the movie was well-received, she rejected the offer, fearing backlash once it hit theatres. It all boils down to the actor’s personal conviction,” he explained.