Actors Dharmajan Bolgatty and Hareesh Peradi have slammed Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Prem Kumar, for the latter’s comment on Malayalam television serials. Prem Kumar had criticised the poor quality of TV serials, likening it to Endosulfan, which is harmful to society. However, his comment didn’t go down well with Dharmajan who reminded Prem Kumar that he too had acted in serials and shouldn’t forget it just because he holds a main position at present.

“I wrote three mega serials and I am proud of it. Prem Kumar who compared serials with Endosulfan shouldn't forget that he had acted in them. Let the layman live,” Dharmajan wrote on his social media handle. Hareesh also criticised Prem Kumar's comments on social media with a long note.

Prem Kumar, while speaking to the media on Tuesday, said movies, web series and television serials can influence the public and it was important to censor such content. He, however, claimed he was not being critical of all serials. “I am someone who believes that all artists should have boundless artistic freedom. There is censorship in cinema, but it is absent in serials. There are practical difficulties since scenes shot in serials are telecast on the same day it is shot. However, creators should show responsibility to society,” Prem Kumar said.