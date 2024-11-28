Farah Khan recently expressed her desire to collaborate with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. The director shared her aspiration in a comment on a post by Cruise, which featured a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming film, 'Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning'.

Tom Cruise had posted a photo on Instagram showing him training for intense underwater stunts. In response, Farah Khan wrote, “TOMMMMMMMMM... waiting to work with you,” followed by a heart and a folded hands emoji. Tom captioned the post, saying, “The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it. From the depths, to the skies, I can’t wait to share more with you.” In the behind-the-scenes image, Tom was seen taking a breather from his trainer’s oxygen tank while submerged underwater, with a large light glowing in the background.

The makers of 'Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning' also shared a video giving fans a glimpse of Tom Cruise preparing for the underwater stunts. In the clip, Tom is seen in a scuba suit, while the crew helps secure his face mask. Once ready, Tom gives a fist bump and a thumbs up to the crew before diving into the action. Alongside the clip, the makers captioned the post, “Suiting up for the impossible. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning.”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, 'Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning' is the final installment of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise. In the film, the 62-year-old Tom Cruise reprises his iconic role as spy Ethan Hunt. The teaser trailer revealed that Ethan will continue his fight against the powerful AI known as "The Entity," picking up right where 'Dead Reckoning Part One' left off in 2022.

Starring alongside Cruise are Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O’Brian, and Tramell Tillman. The highly anticipated film will hit theatres worldwide on May 23, 2025.

(With IANS inputs)