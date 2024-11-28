Girija Shettar, who became a household name among Malayali audiences with her unforgettable role in Priyadarshan's 'Vandanam,' is making a return to the silver screen after a 25-year break. Known for her remarkable ability to bring both laughter and tears to the audience, Girija’s comeback is a momentous occasion for fans who have fond memories of her performances.

Originally from Britain and a trained dancer, Girija made her acting debut in her 20s with the Telugu film 'Geethanjali,' directed by Mani Ratnam. However, it was her portrayal of Gatha in 'Vandanam' (1989), where she shared the screen with Mohanlal, that earned her the love of Malayalam audiences. This role became unforgettable, especially with the tragic yet memorable love story between her character, Gatha, and Unnikrishnan (played by Mohanlal).

After her time in Malayalam cinema, Girija shifted focus to academics, earning doctorates in Yoga Philosophy and Spiritual Psychology in 2003. She also moved to London and stepped away from the film industry. Now, after decades, she is returning to acting in a Kannada film, 'Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali,' produced by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios and directed by Chandrajith Belliappa.

Girija’s return to the screen is already generating buzz, and fans are excited to see her back in action. Her portrayal of Gatha in 'Vandanam' remains one of her most beloved performances, a character who left a lasting impact on Malayalam cinema. Now, as she steps back into the world of film, audiences are eager to see what this talented actress will bring to the screen in her next chapter.