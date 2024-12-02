On the last day of shooting for 'Empuraan', Prithviraj was surprised by a visit from his wife and producer, Supriya Menon. Despite the hectic schedule on set, Prithviraj was taken aback when Supriya arrived unexpectedly. His first question was, "Why are you here?" Supriya had travelled all the way from Mumbai to meet him.

Supriya shared this special and funny moment on Instagram, recalling, "After flying from one part of the country and driving for three hours, I reached the set of 'Empuraan' on its last shooting day to meet director Sir Prithviraj, just to hear the question, 'Why you came?'"

ADVERTISEMENT

The final shot of 'Empuraan' was filmed near the Malampuzha Dam. Prithviraj himself took to social media to announce the completion of the shoot. Actor Mohanlal described 'Empuraan' as an unforgettable chapter in his life as an artist. Over the past 14 months, thousands of people from various countries and states have worked on the film. This high-budget movie is set to release in theatres on March 27, 2025.