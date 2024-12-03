A video of a middle-aged man touching the feet of child artist Devananda who garnered fame through the superhit movie 'Malikappuram' has gone viral. The man who suddenly came forward from the crowd, unexpectedly touched Devananda’s feet. The young actor was attending a school youth festival as the chief guest.

Devananda who essayed the role of Kallu in 'Malikappuram' enjoys an impressive fan following across the state. Meanwhile, the man said that he touched Devananda’s feet, imagining her as Malikappuram and not as an actress.

The incident, however, left the internet divided. While some commented that people in literate Kerala can no longer distinguish between cinema and reality, others mocked the act as foolishness. However, some supported the man saying that his act was not nasty and society shouldn’t interfere in other people’s beliefs.