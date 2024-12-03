Vikrant Massey's decision to retire from films has come as a shock to his fans across the country. The actor, who began his career with 'Lootera', starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, in 2013, has had several back-to-back releases. ‘The Sabarmati Report’, featuring him as Samar Kumar and based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, is his latest hit. As fans come to terms with the actor’s decision, here’s a look at some of the prolific actor’s latest movies that made him a favourite among the public in a career that spanned only 11 years.

'The Sabarmati Report'

The film is based on the killing of a group of pilgrims travelling in the Sabarmati Express at Godhra station in 2002. The movie features Vikrant Massey as Samar Kumar who handles the camera for the entertainment section of a regional channel. While the intentions of the film’s makers have been questioned with some claiming it to be a propaganda film, no one can deny Vikrant’s brilliant performance in the movie. The Sabarmati Report which hit theatres on November 15, has currently grossed nearly Rs 30 crore.

‘12th Fail’

The film directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra follows the journey of a young IAS aspirant who overcomes all odds to become an IAS officer. Vikrant Massey plays Manoj Kumar Sharma, who lives in a notorious, backward community, hoping to attain a break in his life. The struggles he faces is an eye-opener for all. The motivational film went on to become a sleeper hit in theatres and garnered appreciation for its heart-touching narrative and its strong performances.

‘Phir Ayi Hassen Dillruba’

This Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal movie is the follow-up to the 2021 film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and revolves around a web of lies and deceit as the police investigate Rani Kashyap’s role in her husband’s murder. ‘Phir Ayi Hassen Dillruba’ premiered in Netflix. Vikrant’s performance as Rishab Saxena in the movie was appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Sector 36

The film directed by Aditya Nimbalkar dwells into the dark world of serial killing and child abduction. Vikrant Massey who has played diverse roles in his over-a-decade long career essays the role of Prem Singh, a negative character in the movie. Vikrant is not your regular villain in the movie. He breathes life and authenticity into Prem Singh’s character.