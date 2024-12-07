Bollywood star couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek put divorce rumours to rest after the two were seen together happily posing for a selfie during a party in Mumbai. Entrepreneur Anu Ranjan and actor Ayesha Jhulka took to their Instagram handles and posted photos featuring Aishwarya and Abhishek.

Anu shared a picture, where Aishwarya was seen clicking a selfie standing in the front while her mother Brindya Rai, Anu and Abhishek stood behind the former beauty queen. They could be seen smiling at the camera as they posed. For the event, Aishwarya and Abhishek both stunned in black ensembles. She wore a suit, while Abhishek donned a bandhgala and trousers. “So much love warmth,” Anu captioned the post along with pink heart emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Ayesha Jhulka shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram Stories, along with Aishwarya. Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie ‘Dasvi’ have also been doing rounds. Earlier, the media had also reported that Abhishek missed his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebrations on November 16. However, a recent video confirms Abhishek’s presence at his daughter’s birthday.

The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation started doing rounds since last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya has left the Bachchan family’s house, and has been living separately. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, 4 years after their marriage. Recently, Amitabh expressed his anger on X, formerly Twitter.

On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, 'Chup (quiet)' followed by an angry emoji. While netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya.