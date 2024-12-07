Thiruvananthapuram: Agnes Godard, a highly esteemed French cinematographer, will lead the international jury for the competition section at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), reported PTI.

According to an official released on Saturday, the jury includes Marcos Loayza from Bolivia, Mikayel Dovlatyan from Armenia, Nana Dzhordzhadze from Georgia, and Assamese director Monjul Baruah.

A total of 14 films will be screened in the international competition category of the IFFK. These films will be judged by a five-member jury. One film from each jury member will be featured at the festival. The selected films are: "Beau Travail" (cinematography by André Godard), "A Chef in Love" (directed by Nana Dzhordzhadze), "Labyrinth" (directed by Mikayel Dovlatyan), "Eyes on the Sunshine" (directed by Monjul Baruah), and "Averno" (directed by Marcos Loayza).

The 29th edition of the IFFK will take place from December 13 to 20. The media cell for the IFFK will be inaugurated on Sunday, as stated in the release.