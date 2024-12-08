Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was reportedly admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, is 'doing fine', said the spokesperson of the veteran director. The spokesperson also added that the director was admitted for a routine check-up. "We would like to confirm that Mr. Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern," he told IANS.

Earlier, the hospital had issued a statement on Subhash's health and said the director's past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr Rohit Deshpande. Subhash Ghai started his career in Bollywood as an actor. He did small roles in films like ‘Taqdeer’ and ‘Aaradhna’. Later he played lead roles in films like ‘Umang’ and ‘Gumrah’. However, his career as an actor did not see much success following which he switched to direction.

He is known for films like ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Vidhaata’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Pardes’ and ‘Taal’. In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the social problem film ‘Iqbal’. The same year he founded the Whistling Woods International film and media institution in Mumbai.

Recently, the filmmaker attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his memoir, ‘Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman’ was launched. The festival also saw the screening of his musical ‘Taal’. He last produced and wrote the comedy-drama streaming movie ‘36 Farmhouse’ which was released in 2022.