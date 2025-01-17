Director Haneef Adeni’s explosive action entertainer ‘Marco’ has made history by becoming the first Malayalam film with an ‘A’ rating to gross over Rs 100 crore, as announced by its makers on Thursday. Produced by Shareef Muhammad under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, the film stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role. Released during Christmas, ‘Marco’ has been a massive box-office success, setting cash registers ringing across theatres.

The film has received widespread acclaim, with actress Sshivada being one of the latest to commend the team’s efforts. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she wrote, “Finally, I got the chance to watch ‘Marco’ on the big screen, and this is my late, late appreciation post for my dear friend @iamunnimukundan. I’m so happy that I didn’t miss this movie in the theatre!

“I couldn’t be more proud and happy for you, Unni. Seeing you grow into the star you are today and watching your dreams come true right before my eyes fills my heart with immense joy. You’ve worked so hard to reach this point, and it’s truly inspiring. Ways to go Mr Vonvera.”

Sshivada also praised Haneef Adeni’s direction, saying, “Congratulations to the director, @haneef_adeni, for crafting such an excellent movie – the making was truly commendable. The stunt sequences, in particular, were a standout and left me in awe! A big shoutout to the producer @sherifvr1 as well, for backing such brilliant projects that elevate Malayalam cinema on a pan-Indian level. Kudos to the entire team of ‘Marco’ for delivering such a phenomenal movie. For those who haven’t watched it yet, don’t miss it in theatres near you.”

In addition to Unni Mukundan, ‘Marco’ features Yukti Thareja, Siddique, Jagadish and Kabir Duhan Singh in pivotal roles. The film’s visuals were brought to life by cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj, with a stunning score composed by Ravi Basrur.