Oscars 2025: Dune: Part Two, The Brutalist, and Wicked lead the pack
The wait is finally over! The nominations for the Oscars 2025 have been revealed, and it's an exciting lineup across categories. Here's the complete list:
Actor in a Leading Role:
Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison for Anora
Demi Moore for The Substance
Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here
Best Picture:
Anora
The Brutalist
The Complete Unknown
Concave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Directing:
Sean Baker for Anora
Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
James Mangold for The Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
Animated Feature Film:
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
International Feature Film:
I'm Still Here
The Girl With The Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Documentary Short Film:
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Documentary Feature:
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'État
Sugarcane
Original Song:
EL MAL
The Journey
Like A Bird
MI Camino
Never Too Late
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande for Wicke
Felicity Jones for The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini for Conclave
Zoe Saldana for Emilia Pérez
Original Screenplay:
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Adapted Screenplay:
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Animated Short Film:
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Live Action Short Film:
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The 97th Annual Academy Awards are slated to air live on 2nd March 2025.