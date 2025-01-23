The wait is finally over! The nominations for the Oscars 2025 have been revealed, and it's an exciting lineup across categories. Here's the complete list:

Actor in a Leading Role:

Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo for Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes for Conclave

Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison for Anora

Demi Moore for The Substance

Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here

Best Picture:

Anora

The Brutalist

The Complete Unknown

Concave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Directing:

Sean Baker for Anora

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

James Mangold for The Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Animated Feature Film:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

ADVERTISEMENT

International Feature Film:

I'm Still Here

The Girl With The Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Documentary Short Film:

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Documentary Feature:

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'État

Sugarcane

Original Song:

EL MAL

The Journey

Like A Bird

MI Camino

Never Too Late

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande for Wicke

Felicity Jones for The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini for Conclave

Zoe Saldana for Emilia Pérez

Original Screenplay:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Animated Short Film:

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Live Action Short Film:

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are slated to air live on 2nd March 2025.