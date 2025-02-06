Various film bodies in the state have declared an indefinite strike from June 1, protesting against the huge losses incurred by producers and distributors in the industry owing to high entertainment tax and actors' remuneration in Mollywood.

Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce president G Suresh Kumar said the government is yet to intervene in the matters raised by the film bodies, despite frequent requests. He said the producers in the state are burdened by double taxation from entertainment and GST taxes levied on film tickets. Film bodies have decided to suspend all film shoots and screening of movies in effect from June 1, if the government fails to intervene, he said.

He also accused filmstars of seeking huge remuneration, which is affecting the industry. According to him, 60 percent of the money in filmmaking is spent on remunerating actors alone. He claimed that the film industry has incurred over Rs 100 crore losses in January alone, with only one movie 'Rekhachithram' of the 28 movies that released in January, collecting money.

He also said stringent measures will be taken to prevent releases of movies produced by actors, who are ignoring the demands of the producers' association. The producers association also threatened to release the pay packages of the highly-paid actors if the need arises.

The various film bodies will meet the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the concerned ministers with a memorandum once again to address their needs. The meeting was convened by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and was attended by representatives from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and various exhibitors' body.